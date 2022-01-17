Martin Luther King Jr. Day events happening in the area

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monday is a federal holiday marking the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr., and people in the Madison community are gathering to remember his life and legacy.

On Sunday, a diverse group of faith community leaders hosted an ecumenical service in honor of Dr. King. Put on by the King Coalition, organizers say the gathering was in spirit of Dr. King’s dream of social justice and equality.

“We ought to celebrate the progress of our inclusivity and the influence of Dr. King’s messages that they have had on all identities,” said Adam Clausen, senior leader at the Life Center Madison.

Clausen and other leaders said that while the progress has been made towards inclusivity, there is still work to be done in Dr. King’s name, and in the name of other Black and brown leaders.

“This day of celebration has become a special token, or partial fulfilment of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream, for us to be an inclusive country,” said Clausen.

Several speakers from diverse religious traditions, socioeconomic statuses, ethnicities, and political beliefs were in attendance.

This was one of several MLK Day events taking place into the week.

The King Coalition, in partnership with the City of Madison, Dane County, MSCR, Madison Out of School Time (MOST), Madison Public Library, and the Urban League of Greater Madison will host the MLK Day Youth Call to Service. Middle and high school students are invited to attend the virtual event from 10:00am-1:00pm.

According to the King Coalition, sessions will be conducted over Zoom and will feature local officials and community partners, including Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, YWCA and a panel of area high school youth.

The event is free, and attendees will receive a t-shirt and any necessary supplies for them to participate in the workshops.

Later Monday night at 6 p.m., the King Coalition will also host the official City of Madison and Dane County observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr.

This is the event’s 37th year, and will feature keynote by Ilyasah Shabazz, Daughter of Malcolm X and Betty Shabazz

According to the King Coalition, the program will also include performances by the MLK Community Choir and presentation of the MLK Humanitarian Awards by Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and County Executive Joe Parisi.

