Milder Temperatures Today, Then Turning Cooler

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We will have cloudy skies but mild temperatures to start off the day. By midday, a few breaks in the clouds are expected, but with northwesterly winds, temperatures won’t move a whole lot through the day. Highs this afternoon will be in the middle and upper 20s. Wind chills are expected in the teens through the better part of the day.

Cooler temperatures are expected through the middle of the week. (wmtv)

A warm front will move in from the west and bring milder temperatures for tomorrow with highs expected to reach the middle 30s. A cold front will follow the warm front though and much colder air will fill in for Wednesday and Thursday. By the weekend temperatures will moderate a bit with highs back in the 20s by Saturday. Little if any precipitation is expected this week.

Today: Partly sunny. High: 27. Wind: NW 10.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 17. Wind: Becoming S 5.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 24.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 14.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.