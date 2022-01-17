Milder Temperatures Today, Then Turning Cooler
Little, if any precipitation this week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We will have cloudy skies but mild temperatures to start off the day. By midday, a few breaks in the clouds are expected, but with northwesterly winds, temperatures won’t move a whole lot through the day. Highs this afternoon will be in the middle and upper 20s. Wind chills are expected in the teens through the better part of the day.
A warm front will move in from the west and bring milder temperatures for tomorrow with highs expected to reach the middle 30s. A cold front will follow the warm front though and much colder air will fill in for Wednesday and Thursday. By the weekend temperatures will moderate a bit with highs back in the 20s by Saturday. Little if any precipitation is expected this week.
Today: Partly sunny. High: 27. Wind: NW 10.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 17. Wind: Becoming S 5.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 24.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 14.
