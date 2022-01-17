MPD: Vehicle hit by bullets on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is looking for the suspect or suspects in a shots fired incident on Madison’s east side Sunday night.

Police say around 10:26 p.m. multiple people called to report hearing gunshots in the McClellan Park neighborhood.

When officers arrived to the scene on the 6100 block of Driscoll Drive, they found several shell casings and an occupied vehicle that had been hit by bullets.

There are no reports of injuries.

MPD says the evidence suggests the shooter targeted the occupants in the vehicle that was hit.

They say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a white SUV with tinted windows.

Anyone with more information on this incident, is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at P3Tips.com.

