A new law enforcement center is opening in Iowa County

By Colton Molesky
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The sheriff’s office, jail, and other departments are in the process of moving to a new location in Iowa County. The Iowa County Law Enforcement Center’s new building will be an updated space with brand new equipment and tech for several agencies.

“This is something that’s been on our minds for at least 20 years or more here in Iowa County,” said Sheriff Steve Michek.

The dispatch center and Iowa County Emergency Management are also making a move. The space offered quadruple the room for emergency management meetings and response teams. The dispatch call center is loaded with new tech and better equipment. The building offers more areas to tend to specific needs and jobs, separating witnesses from incoming jail inmates and offering more room for officers to work.

The building is a massive upgrade over the old one, which was built in 1960.

“We’ve worked long and hard on this project and believe we’ve made this a really good end product,” said Michek.

Plans for the building started back in 2016. Inmates and the rest of the staff will complete the move by mid-February. The new center can house around 80 inmates compared to the 30 the old building housed.

