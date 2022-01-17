New SSM Health multi-specialty clinic set to open next month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $75 million multi-specialty clinic is on track to open for its first day of patient care next month, SSM Health announced Monday.

The five-story SSM Health South Madison Campus building was first announced in 2017 and the ground breaking took place in July of 2020.

Construction is set to be complete and patient care is set to begin on Feb. 21, the health system revealed.

The clinic will offer primary care services like pediatrics and family medicine, support services like physical therapy, and laboratory services.

SSM Health noted its team and construction partner Findorff collaborated to maximize recycling, the well-being of staff and diversity in the workforce.

The health system partnered with Findorff and the Urban League of Greater Madison to create goals around diversity in the project construction workforce, as well as create a program that would help residents and small business owners further develop their skills.

SSM Health set a goal that 8% of the project’s total workforce would be women, people of color, veterans or people with a disability. At the height of construction, more than one in five of its workforce members met those qualifications.

The building is located along Fish Hatchery Road.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.