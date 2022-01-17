Advertisement

Northwestern requiring proof of vaccine or negative Covid test for indoor athletic events

Wisconsin men’s basketball will play at Northwestern on Tuesday, January 18.
Northwestern's Ryan Young, right, and coach Chris Collins celebrate following an NCAA college...
Northwestern's Ryan Young, right, and coach Chris Collins celebrate following an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Northwestern won 64-62. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)(Al Goldis | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Starting Monday, January 10, Northwestern Athletics will require proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test for all indoor sporting events for guests and working personnel ages five and older. Face masks must continue to be worn during all home indoor athletic events.

Guests must provide one of the following to gain entry to a Northwestern Athletics indoor event:

• COVID-19 vaccination card (actual card or picture of)

• Screenshot of COVID-19 vaccination record from pharmacy (e.g., CVS, Walgreens)

• Screenshot of negative result of a COVID-19 PCR or rapid antigen test (results from at-home tests not accepted)

Guests 16 years and older should be prepared to show a picture ID to verify ownership of the vaccination card or negative test result.

Guests who cannot provide proof of vaccination or a negative test will not be allowed to enter an indoor Northwestern athletic event.

Badger men’s basketball will play at Northwestern on Tuesday, January 18 at 8 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

