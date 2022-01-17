Packers, Downtown Green Bay plan pep rallies Friday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Get your green and gold and your shish-boom-bahs on Friday when two separate, free pep rallies are planned to cheer on the Packers ahead of Saturday’s divisional playoff game.

Downtown Green Bay Inc. gets the ball rolling with a “tailgate-style kickoff” from 3:30 to 4 P.M. at Packers Heritage Trail Plaza at the corner of N. Washington and Cherry streets.

The Salvation Army will warm up the crowd with free hot cocoa, then get pumped with the Green Bay Preble High School Pep Band and Frank from Let Me Be Frank Productions. Downtown Green Bay promises there will be surprises as well. Fans are encouraged to dress and bring vehicles, mascots and props fitting the theme of the pep rally. (If you’ll have a decked out vehicle, call (920) 437-3423 to get a parking spot reserved for you.)

Since that rally ends at 4, you’ll have time to get over to Lambeau Field for the Green Bay Packers’ own pep rally. It officially starts at 6 P.M. at Johnsonville Tailgate in the stadium’s east parking lot. The pep rally officially starts at 6 P.M. but festivities start two hours earlier with prize giveaways and Packers alumni Sam Shields and Morgan Burnett greeting fans.

People who sign up for the rally in advance at http://packers.com/pass will be entered to win autographed items and Packers Pro Shop gift cards. You must be present at the rally to have your Packers Pass scanned at the designated prize area to find out if you won a prize. However, signing up does not guarantee admission to the pep rally.

Shields and Burnett will take part in a Q&A session. The pep rally will end with a roundtable discussion featuring Wes Hodkiewiecz and Mike Spofford from Packers.com.

Warning: Packers fever can last more than 24 hours. The Packers host the San Francisco 49ers Saturday in a night-time game at 7:15 at Lambeau Field.

