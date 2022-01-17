Advertisement

Platteville woman killed in rollover crash

By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF PARIS, Wis. (WMTV) - A 22-year-old woman died over the weekend after her car went off the road in the Town of Paris and rolled multiple times, the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office, Olivia Zimmer was heading south on Highway 151 around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday when she lost control of her sedan near Airport Road.

The 2013 Ford Fusion went into the ditch before striking the rockface alongside the road. It skidded along rockface and then started rolling, throwing Zimmer from the vehicle, the report continued.

Emergency crews rushed the Platteville woman to Southwest Health Center where she later died from her injuries, the Sheriff’s Office explained.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

