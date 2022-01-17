Advertisement

Reedsburg man accused of 5th OWI offense with 2 kids in car

(Storyblocks.com)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - A Reedsburg man was arrested Friday for an OWI 5th Offense with Children in Vehicle, Reedsburg police said Monday.

Peter J. Raupp, 39, was stopped by police at around 6:15 p.m. after almost causing an accident at the intersection of East Main Street and Myrtle Street.

He had two passengers under the age of 16 in the vehicle with him, according to police.

Raupp was arrested for Operating While Under the Influence- 5th Offense with Passengers Under 16 Years of Age and cited for Failure to Yield while Making Left Turn and Non-Registration of Auto.

Police transported Raupp to the Sauk County Jail and the children were released to a responsible person, police said.

