Wisconsin animal agencies encourage Betty White Challenge to honor late actress

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Agencies supporting animals across southern Wisconsin are honoring what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday Monday by encouraging people to participate in the social media challenge with her namesake.

The Betty White Challenge asks people to donate $5 toward an animal non-profit in honor of the philanthropic actress on Monday.

The Henry Vilas Zoo posted on Facebook that one of its penguins, who is actually named Betty White, shares a birthday with the Golden Girl.

Penguin Betty White turned two on Monday, so the zoo is encouraging its guests to celebrate both her and human Betty White by making a donation to an animal welfare or conservation organization, including to the zoo itself.

One of our African penguins shares a birthday with her namesake, Betty White. Today would have been human Betty White's... Posted by Henry Vilas Zoo on Monday, January 17, 2022

The Dane County Humane Society asked its supporters to consider a monthly donation that will help animals in need. Gifts of any kind will also be matched up to $2,500, thanks to Steve and Margie Holzhueter.

Today would have been Betty White's 100th birthday. Betty was an animal lover who used her platform as an actor to... Posted by Dane County Humane Society on Monday, January 17, 2022

The Sauk County Humane Society is celebrating the Betty White Challenge with presents to area residents, saying anyone who stops into the center or makes a donation Monday will receive a 2022 Perfect Pets calendar.

In honor of the late Betty White on her 100th birthday, we will be giving out a 2022 Picture Perfect Pets calendar to... Posted by Sauk County Humane Society on Monday, January 17, 2022

Five dollar donations are being encouraged by the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin to help pets go home to loving families.

Today is Betty White's 100th birthday! In celebration of her lifelong passion and advocacy for animals, the... Posted by Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin on Monday, January 17, 2022

Fellow Mortals Wildlife Hospital in Lake Geneva has already raised $1,335 as of 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to a fundraiser on its Facebook page, and asked residents to consider donating to provide animals with a safe place to heal.

When accidents happen, we provide a safe place to heal. Honoring the incomparable Betty White and her legacy, we accept the #BettyWhiteChallenge Posted by Fellow Mortals Wildlife Hospital on Monday, January 17, 2022

