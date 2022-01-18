Arctic Air Returns

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -FIRST ALERT DAY ISSUED THURSDAY FOR COLD AIR

Soak up the mild temperatures this evening as another arctic outbreak is just hours away. Overnight lows will dip into the lower and middle teens as clouds stick around. There will also be some gusty winds at times. Clouds will clear early Wednesday with sunshine making a return for the afternoon. The downfall will be falling temperatures into the teens and single digits by the afternoon and evening.

Frigid air Wednesday night will allow for subzero temperatures and wind chills even colder. Despite sunshine Thursday, highs will struggle to reach the double digits. Another below zero-night Thursday before a sight moderation to end the week and head into the weekend.

Two clipper systems will head our way for Saturday and Monday. At this point, snow showers will be likely with perhaps some minor accumulations. Something to keep an eye on as we head into next week.

