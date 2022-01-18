Advertisement

CDC recommends schools cancel football, band, other activities

Expert calls CDC’s suggestion to cancel some school sports and activities unrealistic.
(FILE)
(FILE)(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some health experts are criticizing the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for suggesting school cancel some sports and activities.

The CDC recently released guidance advising schools to cancel high-risk sports and extra-curricular activities, or to home them virtually, citing the spike in COVID-19 cases. Among the listed sports and activities are:

  • Football
  • Wrestling
  • Band

An infectious disease expert, however, called the guidance “unlikely, unreasonable, and unrealistic.” He worries that people will not follow the suggestions.

The CDC Director defended the agency, saying in a statement the federal agency “prioritized academics over athletics,” and noted that when its school guidance is followed, it can be incredibly effective.

Copyright 2022 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Platteville woman killed in rollover crash
Cade Reddington
Fentanyl-laced pill kills Waunakee 18-year-old, mother cries out for awareness and change
COACH CIARA ZIMPRICH
Community mourns loss of local girls running coach killed in Florida crash
Wisconsin woman with rare brain disease finally able to see UW Health doctor in Madison
Woman with rare brain disease finally able to see UW Health doctor
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
MPD: 15-year-old injured after fight with several La Follette High School students

Latest News

La Follette High student killed in weekend crash
Family friends, neighbors testify in the Chandler Halderson trial
WATCH LIVE: Halderson trial resumes Tuesday; judge says juror tests positive for COVID-19
A mild day for today, then turning much cooler through the middle of the week.
Milder Temperatures Today, Then Turning Cooler
King Coalition looks ahead on MLK Day
King Coalition looks ahead on MLK Day