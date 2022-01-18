Advertisement

Closed flue lead to heavy smoke in Madison home’s basement

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Firefighters pointed to a fireplace’s closed flue for an overwhelming amount of smoke that filled up a Madison home’s basement Saturday.

In a daily report from the City of Madison Fire Department, it states crews responded around 10:35 p.m. to the 1100 block of North Gammon Road for a basement fire that had already been extinguished.

All occupants of the home and their dog were able to evacuate. The residents told firefighters that they had a fire going, but the basement immediately began to fill up with smoke. One of the residents was able to put out the fire, but called the department for help due to the sheer amount of smoke it presented.

Crews didn’t observe any smoke in the basement or on the floor when they went into the home, and a thermal imaging camera confirmed there was no remaining heat or fire from the smoke.

Firefighters set up fans to help ventilate the home and clear it from smoke.

MFD determined the flue of the fireplace was closed, contributing to the accumulation of smoke. They opened up the flue to help ventilate the residence, as well.

Occupants were able to return inside after the smoke and residual carbon monoxide was cleared.

