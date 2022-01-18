Advertisement

Giraffe born at San Diego Zoo Safari Park on Betty White’s 100th birthday

A giraffe was born on what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday, the San Diego Zoo...
A giraffe was born on what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday, the San Diego Zoo Safari Park announced.(San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (Gray News) – Wildlife care specialists at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park announced the birth of a giraffe on what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday.

The park said the giraffe was born Monday to first-time mom Zindzhi. While the calf has not yet been named, Twitter users are urging the park to name the animal Betty.

A wildlife advocate and lifelong animal lover, Betty White spent her life working with many conservation organizations, including San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.

“We could not think of a more fitting way to remember her dedication to conservation than watching this newborn giraffe take their first steps,” the park wrote in a tweet.

The calf is the first giraffe born at the park in 2022.

Scientists have estimated that fewer than 100,000 giraffes are left in their native habitats – a decrease of more than 40 percent over the last 20 years. The decline is believed to be attributed to habitat loss, habitat fragmentation and poaching in certain regions.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Platteville woman killed in rollover crash
Cade Reddington
Fentanyl-laced pill kills Waunakee 18-year-old, mother cries out for awareness and change
COACH CIARA ZIMPRICH
Community mourns loss of local girls running coach killed in Florida crash
Wisconsin woman with rare brain disease finally able to see UW Health doctor in Madison
Woman with rare brain disease finally able to see UW Health doctor
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
MPD: 15-year-old injured after fight with several La Follette High School students

Latest News

The USDA expects Florida to produce nearly 45 million boxes of oranges in 2022.
Orange juice prices continue to surge amid shortage
Suspect arrested after multiple robberies at Madison businesses
Family friends, neighbors testify in the Chandler Halderson trial
Halderson trial resumes Tuesday; judge says juror tests positive for COVID-19
UW study wants to know if positive text messages help people lose weight
The federal government opened the ordering for its COVID-19 tests on Jan. 18, 2022.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests right now