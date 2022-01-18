Advertisement

Hawks rally to beat Bucks 121-114, snap 10-game home skid

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles past Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo (0)...
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles past Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)(Hakim Wright Sr. | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 30 points and the struggling Atlanta Hawks rallied for a 121-114 victory over thee Milwaukee Bucks to snap a 10-game home losing streak.

The Hawks trailed much of the game, but managed to win at State Farm Arena for the first time since Nov. 22.

The Hawks avoided their longest stretch without a home victory since an 11-game skid in the 2004-05 season.

Khris Middleton scored 34 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 for the Bucks.

