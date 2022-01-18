Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests right now

WASHINGTON (WMTV) - The federal government’s new website allowing people to order their own free at-home COVID-19 tests went live Tuesday morning, a day before the scheduled launch date.

People were able to begin ordering the tests a day early on both the federal site, covidtests.gov, and on the United States Postal Service website. The sites require a name and address for ordering.

According to the Biden Administration, the tests will ship in 7-12 days and everyone will receive four tests. After an order is placed, a confirmation email will be sent to those who provided one to confirm the order.

There is no charge for the test, nor is there a charge for shipping.

The Biden Administration estimates the cost of purchasing and distributing the first half billion tests is about $4 billion dollars. It will be paid for using money from the $1.9 trillion dollar coronavirus relief bill.

Separately, people with private health insurance will be reimbursed for the full cost of buying tests bought from Saturday onward.

Contact your insurer to find out if they provide direct coverage at the time of purchase or if claims must be submitted. Be sure to keep your receipt just in case it’s needed. You won’t need a doctor’s order or prescription to get the free tests. Insurers must pay for up to eight tests per covered person a month.

If you’re on Medicare, COVID-19 testing done in a lab when ordered by a medical professional comes at no charge. Those enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans should check with insurers to see if at-home test costs will be covered.

Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program cover home tests with no cost-sharing, but enrollees should contact their state agencies for specific coverage details.

