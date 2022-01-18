Janesville family raises $5,000 from elaborate Christmas lights display; donates to the Humane Society for the #BettyWhiteChallenge

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -A family in Janesville dropped made a $5,000 donation to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin on Monday in honor of the Betty White Challenge.

“They were ecstatic. They really were,” said John Striegel.

The money came from people in the community. Every year, Striegel puts together an elaborate Christmas lights display at his home on the west side of Janesville. People who drive by to check out the light show are encouraged to drop off donations.

“For the people that know about it, it’s a tradition. They come every year,” said Striegel.

Striegel has been putting on the show for the past 15 years. Each year, the donations he collects goes to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin. He says over the years, he’s raised about $25,000 for the organization.

The Striegel family of Janesville raised $5,000 for the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin (John Striegel)

“I always get a great warm welcome when I bring that check in there. It makes it all worthwhile, it puts the cherry on top,” said Striegel. “I mean really throughout the whole season, seeing everyone happy, seeing the kids, that makes it worth it for me. But then to able to give that in the end from everyone who came, there is nothing like it,”

Striegel donated the money on what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday. The TV icon passed away just a few weeks ago. To honor her life and legacy, people all over the country were encouraged to donate to animal charities because White was a well-known animal lover and advocate. It was called the #BettyWhiteChallenge

Striegel says he loves the holiday season and can’t wait for his next display. He starts building the props in the summer and begins assembling the show in his yard on October 1st.

“I started planning for next year three weeks ago,” he said with a laugh. “It’s a labor of love,”

Last year, the Striegel family raised and donated more than $6,800! (John Striegel)

