King Coalition looks ahead on MLK Day

By Colton Molesky
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The King Coalition hosted the 37th Annual MLK Day Observance at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Monday at 6:00 p.m. The event honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with speakers, music and the handing out of the city-county Humanitarian Awards, given to Community Members who reflect the values of Dr. King.

But it is also a chance for coalition members to call the Madison area to action.

“What’s happening in our community in 2021-2022, as opposed to just looking backward and really celebrating what occurred in the 1960′s,” said coalition co-chair Gloria Hawkins.

She is one of the many looking ahead to the works of service in 2022, hoping others pick up the mantel of serving laid down by Dr. King.

“We really use this as an opportunity to reflect and then move forward,” said Hawkins.

For Hawkins, that move forward is a call to action, asking people to get out and work to make change happen. She added that she is looking ahead to projects around voting rights and the coalition push for more area youth involvement in community service.

Hawkins added that no act of helping someone in need is ever too small.

“You know we start small, and those things that we do can serve as a springboard,” said Hawkins.

