La Follette High student killed in weekend crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 14-year-old La Follette High School student was killed in a deadly crash over the weekend, the school district confirmed on Monday.

A Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson identified the student as Jeremiah Bloomfield and described his death as “truly heartbreaking news for the entire LaFollette community and all of us in MMSD.”

MMSD’s Tim LeMonds explained that the district and school staff have been offering their support to Bloomfield’s family. They have also developed a support plan for the students returning to class Tuesday, following the holiday weekend.

LeMonds did not offer any details about the crash.

