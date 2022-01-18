Milder Temperatures Today, Then Turning Cooler

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We will have cloudy skies to start off the day, but sunshine and mild temperatures are expected for the afternoon. Southerly winds will draw the milder air into the state today but a cold front will move through early tomorrow. Behind the front, wind will shift to northwesterly, and temperatures will plunge.

A mild day for today, then turning much cooler through the middle of the week. (wmtv)

Highs this afternoon will be in the middle and upper 30s, but by tomorrow, highs will only reach the lower teens. Overnight lows both Wednesday and Thursday night will dip below zero. By the weekend, temperatures will moderate a bit with highs back in the 20s by Saturday. Little if any precipitation is expected this week.

Today: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy and mild. High: 36. Wind: S 10-15 gusting to 25.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 9. Wind: Becoming NW 10-20 gusting to 30.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, windy and cold. High: 12.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 8.

