Milder For Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Clouds return tonight ahead as winds shift to the south. Overnight lows dipping into the middle and upper teens. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, but much warmer with temperatures into the middle 30s. Enjoy the warmth, as an arctic cold front slides through Tuesday night with just a few clouds and temperatures falling into the lower teens.

Arctic high pressure remains through the middle of the week with plenty of sunshine and breezy winds at times. This will lead to highs on either side of 10 degrees with overnight lows well below zero.

A few weak disturbances return for the weekend with some scattered snow showers returning to the forecast. Temperatures will moderate a bit into the upper teens and lower 20s, which is still below normal for this time of year.

