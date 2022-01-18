Advertisement

Milder For Tuesday

Big Chill To Follow
Temp Trend
Temp Trend(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Clouds return tonight ahead as winds shift to the south. Overnight lows dipping into the middle and upper teens. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, but much warmer with temperatures into the middle 30s. Enjoy the warmth, as an arctic cold front slides through Tuesday night with just a few clouds and temperatures falling into the lower teens.

Arctic high pressure remains through the middle of the week with plenty of sunshine and breezy winds at times. This will lead to highs on either side of 10 degrees with overnight lows well below zero.

A few weak disturbances return for the weekend with some scattered snow showers returning to the forecast. Temperatures will moderate a bit into the upper teens and lower 20s, which is still below normal for this time of year.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family friends, neighbors testify in the Chandler Halderson trial
Investigators outline physical evidence found in Halderson home during fifth day of testimonies
Generic crash
73-year-old Madison man dies after being struck by semi on I-39
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash in Hampton County.
Names released of 4 killed in I-39 crash
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
MPD: 15-year-old injured after fight with several La Follette High School students
Wisconsin woman with rare brain disease finally able to see UW Health doctor in Madison
Woman with rare brain disease finally able to see UW Health doctor

Latest News

Cooler temperatures are expected through the middle of the week.
Milder Temperatures Today, Then Turning Cooler
Temperature Trend
Quiet start to the Week before a BIG drop in Temps
Sunday Extended Forecast
Tracking Sunday Flurries; Bitter Cold on the Way
An upper-level wave will bring the chance for light snow & flurries late Sunday. A dusting -...
Feeling Cooler with more Flurries around the Corner