Suspect arrested after multiple robberies at Madison businesses

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. announced the arrest of a man nearly two weeks ago who is accused of committing multiple burglaries at businesses on the city’s west side.

According to an MPD report released Tuesday, officers caught up to Fontaine D. Dillard on Jan. 6, outside a home in the 1000 block of Gammon Lane, after identifying him as a suspect.

The report alleges Dillard attempted to flee as officers tried arresting him but states that he did not make it very far before being captured.

Investigators allege he has been connected to burglaries at multiple businesses on Applegate Court and Applegate Road, however they did not include the names of any of the companies.

