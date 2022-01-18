Advertisement

Two dead, five injured in Kenosha apartment fire

Two people died in a fire at a senior apartment complex in Kenosha, on Jan. 18, 2022.
Two people died in a fire at a senior apartment complex in Kenosha, on Jan. 18, 2022.(TMJ4)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Two people are dead and five others have been injured in a fire at a senior apartment complex in Kenosha.

Fire Department Battalion Chief Ken Schroeder says the fire started at the Saxony Manor apartments about 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Two people died in the fire and five others are hospitalized. Two of the five injured have life-threatening injuries. Fire officials say 10 other residents were able to get out safely and are currently displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

