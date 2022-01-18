UW study wants to know if positive text messages help people lose weight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health is conducting a research study, Log2Lose, that aims to seek whether motivating text messages could impact a person’s ability to lose weight.

According to UW Health, the objective of the 18-month interactive research study is to help people build habits for a healthier lifestyle, lose weight and keep it off. The study, which began in September 2021, is looking to enroll a second group of participants for the next phase of the study.

“Our study team is interested in finding solutions that help people successfully lost weight and keep it off for life, Dr. Corrine Voils, professor of surgery, UW Health and lead researcher said. “Losing weight and keeping that weight off, often leads to improved health, less pain, and more energy. We want people to experience these health benefits long term.”

Rather than testing a strict diet, UW Health said the research team is instead interested in understanding how weighing regularly and logging food impacts a person’s ability to lose weight and keep it off.

Participants will be asked to log their food in a cell phone app and weigh themselves regularly with a wireless scale, UW Health said. They will receive motivational text messages, participate in surveys and have their weight and blood pressure measured every six months.

“We do not teach a ‘diet’ or limit any specific food or food group,” Voils said. “Two strong predictors of long-term weight loss are tracking what we eat and drink and initial weight loss, so we are conducting this study to evaluate whether different text messages motivate people to track their food and drink and lose weight.”

Participants will also receive a weight management program that focuses on developing healthy habits. They will attend online group classes and receive one-on-one phone calls to receive personalized feedback.

Researchers are looking to enroll 350 participants from the Madison area for the second round. The first enrollment visit begins February 1, 2022, and the weight management programs kicks off the week of April 4.

According to Voils, weight loss can have the following impacts:

Lower high blood pressure

Reduce joint pain

Cut your chances of cancer

Prevent Type 2 diabetes

Promote good cholesterol

Stop sleep apnea

Improve diabetes management for those who have diabetes

Enhance mood

To enroll in Log2Lose, visit https://log2lose.nursing.duke.edu/, email log2lose@surgery.wisc.edu or call (608) 265-8758.

