UW-Madison launches website with information on search for next chancellor

(Photo by Jeff Miler/UW-Madison)
(Photo by Jeff Miler/UW-Madison)(WSAW)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin- Madison launched a website Tuesday to provide the public with more information on the search for the school’s next chancellor.

The website includes details about the timeline of the search, details about the Search and Screen Committee and a brief about the position itself.

The committee will continue to hold listening sessions throughout this month, aimed at members of the student body and campus community giving input on the position. The leader of the committee said last month that they hope to have the chancellor chosen by May.

All in-person listening sessions are held in the Marquee Room of Union South at 1308 W. Dayton Street. The sessions can also be attended virtually.

All in-person attendees must wear masks when in campus buildings, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status.

  • Virtual only listening session:
    • 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25
  • Faculty listening session:
    • 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27.
    • 2:30-3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28.
  • Instructional Academic Staff Listening session:
    • 11 a.m.-noon Thursday, Jan. 27
  • Student listening sessions:
    • 1-2 p.m. Thursday Jan. 27
    • 1-2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank will leave the university to become the president at Northwestern University in Illinois. Blank held the position at UW-Madison since July of 2013.

