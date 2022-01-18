Advertisement

WisDOT implements changes in hopes of reducing school bus driver shortage

(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials are working to ease the shortage of school bus drivers statewide by implementing temporary policies.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles will permit a temporary waiver in order to get more people to drive school buses and will encourage former drivers whose bus licenses have expired to reinstate them.

DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman said the agency is doing everything it can to lessen the shortage by removing barriers that would help more people apply to be bus drivers.

“With the critical shortage of school bus drivers in Wisconsin, we hope these steps will support new and returning drivers to get behind the wheel and ensure all students have convenient, safe transportation to their local schools,” Boardman said.

Drivers who are seeking their school bus license will have a portion of the test, that identifies ‘under the hood’ engine components, waived until March 31.

All other components will remain. People who receive this waiver are only allowed to drive intrastate school buses, but are not authorized to operate trucks, motor coaches, or any other type of commercial vehicle.

The DMV also sent letters to nearly 1,000 former school bus drivers whose licenses have expired. The agency encouraged these residents to renew their endorsement and view employment opportunities in their community.

Many school bus companies have also instated employment incentives, bonuses and increased wages, the DMV pointed out.

