2nd “chronic porch pirate” suspect nabbed by Madison police

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Shortly after Christmas, the Madison Police Dept. released the names and pictures of two individuals whom investigators described as “chronic porch pirates” and asked the public for help locating them.

Since that time, both suspects have been located and arrested, the Madison Police Dept. reported on Wednesday. In an update, the department revealed Terry Campbell was taken into custody on Jan. 13 and booked on multiple counts including misdemeanor theft, felony theft, and felony bail jumping.

Terry Campbell (Madison Police Dept.)

Dane Co. court records showed Campbell also faces charges of 1st degree sexual assault using a dangerous weapon, battery, and false imprisonment in relation to a case that stemmed back to Dec. 2020.

MPD noted that multiple units participated in Campbell’s most recent arrest, including the Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team, the Central Community Policing Team, and the Burglary Crime Unit.

Earlier Porch Pirate Arrest

Earlier this month, the department announced the arrest of Perzie Teague was taken into custody, indicating she had been arrested on Dec. 30. Teague faces multiple theft charges in connection to three incidents of stolen packages. Investigators say Teague seems to target homes on the Isthmus.

Perzie Teague (Madison Police Dept.)

On Dec. 30, investigators had put out the call, saying they were looking to locate Campbell and Teague MPD’s report at the time did not indicate any ties between them.

The police department indicated the allegations against Campbell and Teague surfaced as MPD continues to investigate what it described as “a rash of package thefts… around the holidays.”

Madison residents who have had a package stolen can report it to police online. The website also accepts Ring doorbell video, which MPD states can help detectives with their investigations.

