69-year-old Farmall tractor reported stolen in Juneau Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office put out a public call Wednesday as part of its effort to track down a nearly 70-year-old tractor that was reported stolen.

In a public alert that was also sent to antique dealers and farm supply shops, investigators explained the red 1953 Farmall Super H tractor has not been seen since early December. The Sheriff’s Office said it was reported stolen on Tuesday, Jan. 11, in Armenia Township.

The tractor was reported to be in good running order. Its battery was reportedly fairly new and was attached to the vehicle by bungee straps. Its rear fenders have extensions that are slightly bent upwards because the brackets were also bent, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

Anyone who has information about the vehicle is asked to call the Det. Shaun Goyette at Sheriff’s Office at 608-847-5649.

