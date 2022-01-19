Alliant Energy Center COVID-19 test site appts. expand to seven day per week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The COVID-19 testing clinic at the Alliant Energy Center will expand its appointments to be open seven days per week starting next week, Dane County health officials announced Wednesday.

Public Health Madison & Dane County reported on Twitter that is testing site will be open seven days per week starting Monday. More appointments will be made available, including some same-day appointments.

PHMDC announced on Jan. 6 that it would be opening the clinic to help meet the demand of testing amid a surge in cases of the virus.

The clinic initially had the capacity to conduct about 500-700 tests per day, five days per week. PHMDC noted the testing capacity would increase on Jan. 17 to 1,000 tests per day and be open on weekends as soon as possible.

Those who need to be tested will need to make an appointment online.

Here are the hours of the clinic currently:

Monday, 10am-6pm

Tuesday, 10am-6pm

Wednesday, 10am-6pm

Thursday, 10am-6pm

Friday, 10am-6pm

🚨Testing Update🚨

🔸The @AlliantECenter testing clinic will be open 7 days/week starting 1/24!

🔸We’re adding more appts often & in many cases same day appts are available

🔸Thanks to the talented team at Accelerated Labs, we're operating well above goalshttps://t.co/yHAvt9qZYN pic.twitter.com/i7bruep6YC — @publichealthmdc (@PublicHealthMDC) January 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.