Alliant Energy Center COVID-19 test site appts. expand to seven day per week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The COVID-19 testing clinic at the Alliant Energy Center will expand its appointments to be open seven days per week starting next week, Dane County health officials announced Wednesday.
Public Health Madison & Dane County reported on Twitter that is testing site will be open seven days per week starting Monday. More appointments will be made available, including some same-day appointments.
PHMDC announced on Jan. 6 that it would be opening the clinic to help meet the demand of testing amid a surge in cases of the virus.
The clinic initially had the capacity to conduct about 500-700 tests per day, five days per week. PHMDC noted the testing capacity would increase on Jan. 17 to 1,000 tests per day and be open on weekends as soon as possible.
Those who need to be tested will need to make an appointment online.
Here are the hours of the clinic currently:
- Monday, 10am-6pm
- Tuesday, 10am-6pm
- Wednesday, 10am-6pm
- Thursday, 10am-6pm
- Friday, 10am-6pm
