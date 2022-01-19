Children’s Wisconsin reports decline in occupancy, rise in COVID-19 cases

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Despite a decline in overall occupancy, Children’s Wisconsin Milwaukee-Hospital has seen a slight increase in the number of kids in the hospital who are testing positive for COVID-19 this week.

According to the hospital, which is the largest pediatric intensive care unit in the state, kids are continuing to respond well to treatment, and cases tend to be less severe than in adults. However, as community spread continues, the hospital anticipates a rise in the number of kids in the hospital who test positive to increase in the next couple of weeks.

Dr. Michael Gutzeit, chief medical officer at Children’s Wisconsin, urges the community to wear a mask, stay home when not well and get vaccinated when eligible.

“These steps will help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and decrease the impact it has on kids — physically and beyond. Interruptions to school, mental and behavioral health concerns, sick family members, caregivers working long hours, and more, continue to impact kids”

According to the hospital’s Weekly Census Report, while COVID-19 cases have consistently increased since September, the number of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), Rhinovirus and Influenza cases in kids has declined.

Just last week, there were 25 times more COVID-19 cases in the hospital than the flu or RSV.

COVID-19 RSV Rhinovirus Influenza Jan. 11-17 26 1 3 1 Jan. 5-10* 25 1 4 2 Dec. 29 - Jan. 4 20 2 4 3 Dec. 22-28 12 3 4 2 Dec. 15-21 12 3 8 2 Dec. 8-14 15 3 7 2 Dec. 1-7 11 2 7 1 Nov. 24-30 8 3 5 0 Nov. 17-23 10 5 6 0 Nov. 10-16 12 9 7 0 Nov. 3-9 6 14 9 0 Oct. 27-Nov. 2 8 8 8 0 Oct. 20-26 7 10 9 0 Oct. 13-19 6 8 8 0 Oct. 6-12 11 14 11 0 Sept. 29-Oct. 5 11 16 11 0 Sept. 22-28 12 16 13 0 Sept. 15-21 10 15 11 0 Sept. 8-14 5 17 9 0

*Starting Jan. 11, data shared from Children’s Wisconsin transitioned to Tuesdays rather than Wednesdays. The transition impacted data for the week of Jan. 5-10, which includes the averages of six days rather than seven.

