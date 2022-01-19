Advertisement

Cold Temps Thursday

Bundle Up When Heading Out
Wind Chill Advisory
Wind Chill Advisory(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -FIRST ALERT DAY ISSUED THRU FRIDAY MORNING

Arctic high pressure settles in for the end of the week with some frigid conditions. A few clouds expected tonight with breezy conditions and overnight lows dipping just below zero. Wind chill values could reach 20 below zero. Despite sunshine on Thursday, temperatures will struggle to reach the double digits with wind chills remaining on either side of zero. Clear skies Thursday night will lead to temperatures once again below zero and wind chills to 20 below zero. Highs will rebound to the middle teens for Friday with mainly sunny skies.

The weekend will become a bit more unsettled with a series of clipper systems into early next week. A total of three systems expected Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. The first two won’t have a lot of moisture to work with and only a short period of snow. Snow accumulations will be an inch or less with both those systems. The Monday storm system is a little stronger and could bring slightly higher snow totals.

Overall, temperatures are going to remain well below normal with another surge of Arctic air possible by the middle of next week.

