Davis scores 27 as No. 8 Wisconsin holds off Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Johnny Davis scored 27 points, helping No. 8 Wisconsin beat Northwestern 82-76.

Wisconsin earned its seventh straight win, building on its best start since it was also 15-2 during the 2014-15 season.

Wisconsin’s Chucky Hepburn banked home a 60-foot heave at the halftime buzzer for two of his 14 points. Tyler Wahl also had 14 points and Brad Davison finished with 13.

Northwestern was unable to build on a 64-62 win at Michigan State on Saturday, losing for the fifth time in six games.

Chase Audige scored 23 points for the Wildcats, and Boo Buie had 19.

