Davis scores 27 as No. 8 Wisconsin holds off Northwestern

Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis, right, drives to the basket against Northwestern guard Ryan Greer...
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis, right, drives to the basket against Northwestern guard Ryan Greer (2) and center Ryan Young during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:57 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Johnny Davis scored 27 points, helping No. 8 Wisconsin beat Northwestern 82-76.

Wisconsin earned its seventh straight win, building on its best start since it was also 15-2 during the 2014-15 season.

Wisconsin’s Chucky Hepburn banked home a 60-foot heave at the halftime buzzer for two of his 14 points. Tyler Wahl also had 14 points and Brad Davison finished with 13.

Northwestern was unable to build on a 64-62 win at Michigan State on Saturday, losing for the fifth time in six games.

Chase Audige scored 23 points for the Wildcats, and Boo Buie had 19.

