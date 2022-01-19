Dead body found hidden in vehicle after arrest in Cambridge

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A dead body was found hidden inside the vehicle of a woman who was arrested Monday after a confrontation with Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies at a Cambridge gas station.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release the name of the individual whose body was discovered nor did it say how the person died. Investigators did determine the death happened elsewhere from where the body was discovered.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies found the body after they responded around 7:41 p.m. to the BP location, at 281 W. Main St., on complaints of a woman who was asking for money and a ride.

When they arrived, the deputies located 28-year-old Angelina Ruesch who allegedly had a handgun and was refusing authorities’ instructions. The Sheriff’s Office reports deputies deployed a Taser, however it proved unsuccessful. They were then able to arrest the Hartland woman safely.

After taking Ruesch into custody, deputies located the vehicle she was traveling in at a Piggly Wiggly grocery store, on Jefferson St., where they found the body, the Sheriff’s Office’s statement continued. It noted that the death investigation is being led by the Milwaukee Police Dept. and any related charges are expected to come from there.

Currently, she is being held at the Dane Co. jail on a probation hold, according to the Sheriff’s Office, which added that counts of Recklessly Endangering Safety, Resisting While Armed, Disorderly Conduct While Armed and Carrying a Concealed Weapon are expected to be added.

