DHS: Vaccines “doing their job” in Dane Co., which is seeing record case counts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Despite record-high case counts in Dane Co., a state health official said Wednesday that vaccines are “doing their job” in the county, which has consistently had the highest vaccination rate in Wisconsin.

The director of the Dept. of Health Services Bureau of Communicable Diseases, Traci DeSalvo, explained during a call with reporters that, in places where vaccination rates are high, the vaccines are “helping make sure that people are experiencing a more mild illness for the most part and helping to really reduce those severe outcomes.”

She also noted that vaccines are not going to stop all COVID-19 infections, but they are expected to prevent severe illnesses, hospitalizations, and deaths. Data released by the agency last week show that those who are not fully vaccinated are 14 times more likely to die after becoming infected and nearly 10 more likely to end up in the hospital.

Vaccinations could be key in preventing a spike in deaths associated with this current surge. DeSalvo said the agency is tracking closely the death rate, pointing out that that metric tends to spike a couple weeks after the cases surge. So far, she added, the rate is in line with the rates recorded when the delta variant was dominant.

“We have a population that is becoming more and more vaccinated which is protective against that severe illness and death, so I am hopeful that we won’t see the large spikes in death that we saw in the fall of 2020,” she continued.

Late November and early December saw, by far, the highest death totals of the pandemic, with the seven-day rolling average peaking at 57 deaths per day in Wisconsin and multiple single-day counts of 75 or higher, according to DHS figures. The trendlines for that period tower over the months prior to and immediately following that influx and still far outpace current rates. So far, this fall and winter, the average has not exceeded 28 deaths per day, approximately half of the 2020 peak.

