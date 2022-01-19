FIRST ALERT WEATHER THURSDAY: It’s going to be even colder!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 meteorologists have declared Thursday as First Alert Weather Day as very cold wind chills are expected during the morning hours. A cold front swept across the region overnight. It has allowed cold, arctic air to plunge southward across the nation’s midsection. We reached our high at midnight with a reading of 34 degrees. Temperatures will fall into the lower teens this morning, then hold nearly steady for the rest of the day.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from midnight tonight until noon Thursday. Wind chills are expected in the -10 to -20 degree range early tomorrow. (wmtv)

Cold temperatures are expected into next week. (wmtv)

Wind will be brisk out of the northwest at around 15 mph gusting as high as 30 mph. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory in effect from midnight until noon Thursday. Wind chills during the morning are expected in the -10 to -20 degree range. Cold temperatures will hang around into next week with below average readings through at least the middle of the week.

Today: Partly sunny, breezy and cold. Temperatures steady in the lower teens. Wind: NW 15 gusting to 30.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: -2. Wind: Becoming NW 10-15.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 9.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 14.

