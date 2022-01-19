Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER THURSDAY: It’s going to be even colder!

Cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills are expected
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 meteorologists have declared Thursday as First Alert Weather Day as very cold wind chills are expected during the morning hours. A cold front swept across the region overnight. It has allowed cold, arctic air to plunge southward across the nation’s midsection. We reached our high at midnight with a reading of 34 degrees. Temperatures will fall into the lower teens this morning, then hold nearly steady for the rest of the day.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from midnight tonight until noon Thursday. Wind chills are...
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from midnight tonight until noon Thursday. Wind chills are expected in the -10 to -20 degree range early tomorrow.(wmtv)
Cold temperatures are expected into next week.
Cold temperatures are expected into next week.(wmtv)

Wind will be brisk out of the northwest at around 15 mph gusting as high as 30 mph. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory in effect from midnight until noon Thursday. Wind chills during the morning are expected in the -10 to -20 degree range. Cold temperatures will hang around into next week with below average readings through at least the middle of the week.

Today: Partly sunny, breezy and cold. Temperatures steady in the lower teens. Wind: NW 15 gusting to 30.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: -2. Wind: Becoming NW 10-15.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 9.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 14.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Platteville woman killed in rollover crash
Cade Reddington
Fentanyl-laced pill kills Waunakee 18-year-old, mother cries out for awareness and change
COACH CIARA ZIMPRICH
Community mourns loss of local girls running coach killed in Florida crash
Wisconsin woman with rare brain disease finally able to see UW Health doctor in Madison
Woman with rare brain disease finally able to see UW Health doctor
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
MPD: 15-year-old injured after fight with several La Follette High School students

Latest News

Cold Temps
Arctic Air Returns
A mild day for today, then turning much cooler through the middle of the week.
Milder Temperatures Today, Then Turning Cooler
Temp Trend
Milder For Tuesday
Cooler temperatures are expected through the middle of the week.
Milder Temperatures Today, Then Turning Cooler