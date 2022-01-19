Advertisement

Janesville man arrested for alleged sexual assault with Connecticut child

An arrest has been made.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A 21-year-old Janesville man was arrested for alleged sexual assault of a minor Tuesday after police were alerted a missing juvenile from Connecticut was with the man.

The Janesville Police Department states it received information from the New Britain Police Department in Connecticut about a missing girl, noting she was possibly in Janesville to visit a 21-year-old man.

Officers determined the two were at a hotel in Janesville and went there in an attempt to contact both individuals. Janesville PD officers found both the man and girl inside of the hotel room.

Authorities arrested Jose Delgado Siaca and took him to the Rock County Jail.

Delgado Siaca is accused of second-degree sexual assault of a child and child enticement.

Janesville PD stated that community partners worked with them to reunite the juvenile with her mother.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, police added.

