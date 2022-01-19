Advertisement

Key Republican Assembly leader won’t seek reelection

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke. May 7, 2020. (WBAY Photo)
Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke. May 7, 2020. (WBAY Photo)(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke says he won’t seek reelection this fall.

Steineke said in a news release Tuesday that he believes the time has come to “pass the torch” and he will refocus on returning to the private sector.

The Kaukauna Republican was first elected to the Assembly in 2010 and helped pass Act 10, then-Gov. Scott Walker’s plan to strip most public workers of their union rights.

The GOP caucus made him assistant majority leader in 2013 and majority leader in 2015.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Platteville woman killed in rollover crash
Cade Reddington
Fentanyl-laced pill kills Waunakee 18-year-old, mother cries out for awareness and change
COACH CIARA ZIMPRICH
Community mourns loss of local girls running coach killed in Florida crash
Wisconsin woman with rare brain disease finally able to see UW Health doctor in Madison
Woman with rare brain disease finally able to see UW Health doctor
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
MPD: 15-year-old injured after fight with several La Follette High School students

Latest News

Madison Common Council pushes back proposal on police body cameras
Liz Pasqualone stands next to her trailer.
Dane Co. woman chooses trailer life over $1,200 rent
79-year-old pilot injured in small plane crash in Wisconsin
3 teens charged in shooting of off-duty Milwaukee detective
Toney raises $42K in attorney general race, outpaces Jarchow