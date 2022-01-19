Madison Common Council pushes back proposal on police body cameras

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Common Council is pushing back any decision-making on a proposal for a police body-worn camera pilot program.

During the council’s meeting Tuesday night, members heard from multiple citizens regarding the program on both sides the issue.

The resolution would dedicate $83,000 to equip Madison Police Department officers in the North District with body-worn cameras.

The proposal was re-referred to the council’s meeting on April 19.

In April of 2020, the Madison Common Council created a six-member review committee to look at the feasibility of implementing police body cameras. In January of 2021, that Feasibility Committee formally recommended using the pilot program before implementing body cameras citywide. But in March, the Public Safety Review Committee voted against it. Since then, the body camera pilot program proposal has not progressed.

