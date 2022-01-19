Advertisement

Madison Common Council pushes back proposal on police body cameras

(KBJR)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Common Council is pushing back any decision-making on a proposal for a police body-worn camera pilot program.

During the council’s meeting Tuesday night, members heard from multiple citizens regarding the program on both sides the issue.

The resolution would dedicate $83,000 to equip Madison Police Department officers in the North District with body-worn cameras.

The proposal was re-referred to the council’s meeting on April 19.

In April of 2020, the Madison Common Council created a six-member review committee to look at the feasibility of implementing police body cameras. In January of 2021, that Feasibility Committee formally recommended using the pilot program before implementing body cameras citywide. But in March, the Public Safety Review Committee voted against it. Since then, the body camera pilot program proposal has not progressed.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Platteville woman killed in rollover crash
Cade Reddington
Fentanyl-laced pill kills Waunakee 18-year-old, mother cries out for awareness and change
COACH CIARA ZIMPRICH
Community mourns loss of local girls running coach killed in Florida crash
Wisconsin woman with rare brain disease finally able to see UW Health doctor in Madison
Woman with rare brain disease finally able to see UW Health doctor
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
MPD: 15-year-old injured after fight with several La Follette High School students

Latest News

Liz Pasqualone stands next to her trailer.
Dane Co. woman chooses trailer life over $1,200 rent
79-year-old pilot injured in small plane crash in Wisconsin
3 teens charged in shooting of off-duty Milwaukee detective
Toney raises $42K in attorney general race, outpaces Jarchow