Pack set for 49ers rematch after winning September thriller

(AP) - It was the rally that sparked the Green Bay Packers toward the NFL’s best regular-season record. The Packers had split their first two games before visiting San Francisco for a Sunday night matchup.

Aaron Rodgers drove the Packers into position for Mason Crosby’s 51-yard winning field goal as time expired.

That 30-28 victory was part of a seven-game winning streak that helped the Packers win a third straight NFC North title.

The Packers and 49ers meet again nearly four months after that Sept. 26 thriller for an NFC divisional playoff game Saturday evening at Lambeau Field.

