Pack set for 49ers rematch after winning September thriller

FILE- In this Dec. 13, 2020, file photo, Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith...
FILE- In this Dec. 13, 2020, file photo, Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) plays against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit. The back issue that bothered Smith throughout the preseason will now force the Packers to play without their Pro Bowl pass rusher for the next few weeks. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(AP) - It was the rally that sparked the Green Bay Packers toward the NFL’s best regular-season record. The Packers had split their first two games before visiting San Francisco for a Sunday night matchup.

Aaron Rodgers drove the Packers into position for Mason Crosby’s 51-yard winning field goal as time expired.

That 30-28 victory was part of a seven-game winning streak that helped the Packers win a third straight NFC North title.

The Packers and 49ers meet again nearly four months after that Sept. 26 thriller for an NFC divisional playoff game Saturday evening at Lambeau Field.

