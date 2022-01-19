Advertisement

Troopers confirm 2 Marines dead in military truck crash in North Carolina

Military vehicle crash
Military vehicle crash(WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Two Marines have died and several others critically injured after a military truck crashed in Onslow County.

The crash happened around 1:00 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Highway 210, that’s between Verona and Holly Ridge.

Sgt. Devin Rich with the Highway Patrol said the Marine 7-ton truck was making a right turn onto U.S. 17, lost control, and overturned.

The Marines were thrown from the truck.

Rich said they will be investigating how fast the truck was going, “but we do know it was a little too fast for the right turn.”

A total of 19 Marines were on the truck. The sergeant said he knows that two victims were flown to area hospitals.

The Marines are assigned to the 2nd Marines Logistics Group which is based at Camp Lejeune.

Onslow County has sent multiple rescue units to the scene, while Camp Lejeune tells us that base fire and emergency services are on scene providing support. Ambulances also came from Pender and Jones counties.

Troopers say U.S. 17 is expected to reopen shortly to traffic.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Platteville woman killed in rollover crash
Cade Reddington
Fentanyl-laced pill kills Waunakee 18-year-old, mother cries out for awareness and change
COACH CIARA ZIMPRICH
Community mourns loss of local girls running coach killed in Florida crash
Wisconsin woman with rare brain disease finally able to see UW Health doctor in Madison
Woman with rare brain disease finally able to see UW Health doctor
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
MPD: 15-year-old injured after fight with several La Follette High School students

Latest News

Violinist Kelly Hall-Tompkins
Kelly Hall-Tompkins: Bringing classical music to both concert halls and those experiencing homelessness
President Joe Biden speaks to the media after meeting privately with Senate Democrats,...
Biden says Putin will pay ‘dear price’ if he invades Ukraine
Halderson trial resumes on Tuesday
Prosecution could end its case in Halderson trial today
A 1953 Farmall Brand Super H tractor that was reported stolen in Juneau Co.
69-year-old Farmall tractor reported stolen in Juneau Co.
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about his first year in office.
Biden: Facing some of the biggest challenges we have seen