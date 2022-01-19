Toney raises $42K in attorney general race, outpaces Jarchow

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney raised more than $42,000 during the last half of 2021 in his attorney general bid.

Campaign finance reports filed Tuesday show Toney raised $42,896 over the last six months and had $41,000 in the bank as of Dec. 31. He raised $84,366 over the course of the entire year.

Toney’s rival for the Republican nomination, former state Rep. Adam Jarchow, raised $10,555 over the last six months, with $10,100 of that coming from a loan he made to his own campaign. He had $4,322 in the bank on Dec. 31.

Democratic incumbent Josh Kaul easily outpaced both Republicans, raising $675,000 over the last half of the year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.