VP Harris headed to Wisconsin for Monday visit

By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Vice-President Kamala Harris is planning to travel to Wisconsin early next week. On Wednesday, the White House announced the Vice-President would be coming to Milwaukee on Monday.

The visit is part of a trip that will see her go to San Bernardino, California, on Friday. The Biden administration did not reveal the purposes of the Vice-President’s trip to either city.

The statement did say Harris would be joined by EPA Administrator Michael Regan.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will travel with Harris but will not appear with her and instead head to separate events.

The White House said it will release more details about the trips at a later time.

