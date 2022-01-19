WI National Guard’s next mission: Nursing training at Madison College

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin National Guard members headed back to school as they prepare for roles in the state’s nursing homes. The plan is they take a crash course at Madison College to become certified nursing assistants before heading to the facilities which will then send some of its staff members to fill temporarily staffing shortages at hospitals across the state.

The Evers Administration announced the initiative last week, predicting that 200 of the new certified nursing assistants would fill nursing homes and expand capacity. At the time of the announcement 50 Guard members had already deployed and 80 more were beginning their lessons.

“We see ourselves as neighbors helping neighbors, and when we say that, we mean it. We will continue to assist our state in any way we can because we live and work in these same communities across Wisconsin,” Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp said at the time of the announcement.

To get certified, Guard members will need to complete a 75-hour curriculum. The training also includes earning two digital badges based on nurse aide training and supervised practical training.

National Guard members are training at Madison College before they are deployed at nursing homes across the state. I’m in class today, following along as the guard troops are trained as CNAs. pic.twitter.com/ZYQZRGT6b1 — Colton Molesky (@CMoleskyNBC15) January 19, 2022

The effort is the first time the Dept. of Health Services, the National Guard, and Madison College teamed up to train future nursing aides as a way to offer relief to hospitals driven to capacity by COVID-19 and other patients.

The National Guard explained its members would not be assigned to a facility until that location requested assistance, nor would they go on their own initiative. After this class is complete, another 80 Guard members will step up for the same training in February, with the hope of deploying by the end of that month.

This effort is just the latest in the Wisconsin National Guard’s role in battling the COVID-19 pandemic. According to its figures, the Guard has administered 1.2 million COVID-19 tests and nearly a quarter-million vaccines among other missions.

“The Wisconsin National Guard has been heavily engaged in the battle against COVID-19 since day one of this pandemic,” Knapp added.

