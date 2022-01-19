Wisconsin lawmakers hold hearing on making Colby the official state cheese

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In a move that truly encapsulates the Dairy State, Wisconsin lawmakers held a public hearing Tuesday on why they believe Colby should be recognized as the official state cheese.

State Sen. Kathy Bernier (R-Chippewa Falls) and Representative Donna Rozar (R-Marshfield), who are both authors of Senate Bill 371, explained Colby cheese was created more than a century ago right here in Wisconsin.

Sixteen-year-old Joseph F. Steinwand conducted a cold washed curd process in cheese-making in 1885 in his hometown of none other than Colby, Wisconsin. The lawmakers pointed out that now, 45 million pounds of this cheese are produced in the state each year.

“In just a few generations Colby has gone from a farm family recipe to world famous, driving America’s love for cheese and putting Wisconsin on the cheese making map,” Sen. Bernier stated.

The bill notes that Wisconsin has a state song, waltz, tree, flower, bird, even herb- but no cheese. It does have a state dairy product- which is just cheese, but does not favor a particular type.

Representative Rozar called Colby cheese an innovation that put Wisconsin on the map for cheesemaking.

“Colby cheese is a classic Wisconsin cheese, with a unique rural history that people across this country now enjoy as much as Wisconsinites,” said Rozar. “It is time we honor our collective legacy as the dairy state and name an official cheese that began right here in Wisconsin.”

Both Sen. Bernier and Rep. Rozar represent the City of Colby in Clark and Marathon counties.

The bill would have to clear the state Senate and Assembly, and be signed by Gov. Tony Evers, before becoming law.

