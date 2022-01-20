American Family Insurance invests $2.5 million in The Center for Black Excellence and Culture

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - American Family Insurance and its foundation announced Thursday an investment of $2.5 million for the Center for Black Excellence and Culture in Madison.

The 65,000-square-foot center will support areas of health and wellness, leadership and innovation, arts and family services.

Bill Westrate, American Family CEO, stated the agency was proud to join the Center’s founder Dr. Alex Gee and other partners in bringing this center to life.

“We’ve established a strong partnership with Dr. Gee and the nonprofit organizations he leads,” Westrate said. “We want this investment to inspire and encourage others to take part in making The Center a reality, and Madison a city that is welcoming to everyone.”

Dr. Gee explained that the core of the Center is the Black leadership team who is planning every aspect of the project, from program development to building design.

“With this inspiring gift, American Family Insurance is investing in a historic Black-led, Black-designed cultural and innovation strategy that will empower our community to thrive like never before,” Gee said. “Madison’s Black community understands the far-reaching benefits of space like The Center to affirm, inspire and advance our collective Black excellence.”

In addition to the $2.5 million donation, organizers say the Center has raised $5 million in private support on top of other funds.

The Center plans to open on Madison’s south side in 2023.

