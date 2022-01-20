Advertisement

Andrew Riley named Verona Head Football Coach

Riley has spent the past eight years at Verona as an assistant football coach.
By Leah Doherty
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Verona Area High School has announced that Andrew Riley will be their next head football coach. Riley had previously been at Verona as an assistant coach for eight years.

Riley takes over after long-time Wildcat head coach Dave Richardson who had been with the school since 2000, and announced his retirement this past October.

Riley is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate and is currently in his sixth year as a physical education and health education teacher at VAHS.

“I am grateful for all of the character, leadership, and relationship-building that coaches like Dave Richardson, Scott Cramer, and Andy Kruger have established in the last twenty-plus years to build this incredible program.” Riley said. “For the last eight years, I have been able to learn from these great coaches and cannot wait to keep building our VAHS football program. Our program will continue to be all about providing the tools and experiences for our student-athletes to be successful both on and off the field.”

