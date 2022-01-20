Advertisement

Assembly GOP to vote on bills expanding gun rights

(Live 5 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Assembly is set to vote on a package of Republican-authored bills that would dramatically expand gun rights in Wisconsin.

The proposals would allow people with concealed carry licenses to go armed on school grounds and in churches on private school grounds; lower the minimum age for obtaining a concealed carry license from 21 to 18; and allow anyone with a concealed carry license from any state to go armed in Wisconsin.

Right now only people with a license from a state that conducts background checks on license applicants can carry concealed in Wisconsin.

The Assembly is set to vote on the proposals during a floor session scheduled to begin Thursday morning. Approval sends the bills to the Senate.

