Beloit Memorial HS students’ Bucks theme idea brings awareness to mental health

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four Beloit Memorial High School students’ idea for a Milwaukee Bucks’ theme night was featured Wednesday during the team’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Students from across the state were asked to think of an idea for the game that the Bucks could use for future seasons. Milwaukee Bucks Management looked through all the ideas, selecting the top three.

“Inside Out Night” was the winning theme proposed by four Beloit Memorial students- Jaheim Harrell, Paul Allen, Griffin Oberneder, and Ryan Mechanic. The theme idea is to ask fans to wear their jerseys inside out in order to raise awareness for mental health concerns, which Harrell explained is an issue that needs to come to light.

“Mental health is an ongoing struggle many families face, and this will bring attention to that issue,” Oberneder said.

Tony Capozziello, the school’s business, personal finance, and entrepreneurship teacher, explained that this project is rewarding for the students.

“Working with these students on a unique marketing project for the Milwaukee Bucks has been an exciting experience,” Capozziello said. “It provided our students the opportunity to appreciate and embrace the mission of the Bucks and create an event to bring awareness to mental health.”

Overall, the students wanted to make sure memories are made at the Bucks games.

“It’s a great opportunity to give positive moments to everyone attending the game,” Allen said. “Going to a Bucks game is a very special moment for kids. This will be a great way to promote mental health awareness to Bucks fans and the Milwaukee community.”

The students worked on this pitch for four weeks. They received a tour of Fiserv Forum and will watch the game before they are recognized at half time.

