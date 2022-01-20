Cascade Mountain celebrates 60th anniversary

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - This month marks sixty years of skiing at Cascade Mountain. The resort first opened on January 13, 1962. At the time, it only had eight trails and served a few dozen skiers.

Evan Walz, part of the third generation of the family business, says he’s proud to continue the tradition.

“It’s just been a great operation,” said Walz. “We’ve got a great crew of people and a great supporting cast helping us out and bringing this place to where it is today.”

To mark the occasion and to ensure the slopes survive the next sixty years, Cascade Mountain will be installing a new ski lift in the offseason.

The current Mogul Monster triple-passenger lift will be replaced with a new fixed grip quadruple-passenger chair lift.

The new lift will increase the number of people who can go uphill at one time and clear up congestion at the base area.

Walz also said the facility made improvements ahead of this season, like adding more lighting for night skiing and creating a new tree run.

The anniversary comes as interest in outdoor sports has reached record numbers in the last few years.

During the 2020-2021 ski-season, Cascade Mountain limited ticket sales because of the pandemic.

“Our limited ticket sales was something we implemented last year to keep people safe due to COVID, but we realized the benefits of it,” said Walz. “It increases our customer value by a ton and takes a big load off our shoulders on the operations side.”

