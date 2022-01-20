Dane Co. hits 100,000 total COVID-19 cases amid its worst surge

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A grim milestone was reached Thursday in Dane County’s battle against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The latest update from the county’s health department shows the total number of cases since the pandemic first reached the county has topped 100,000.

The crossing into six-digit territory comes as local health officials grip with the worst days of the pandemic in Dane Co.

Public Health Madison & Dane Co. has reported more than 1,000 cases per day on all but a handful of days this year. The seven-day rolling average, which smooths out day-to-day volatility, peaked at nearly 1,500 early last week; and, with the inclusion of the more than 1,700 recorded Thursday, it still stands at nearly 1,300 cases per day.

Prior to this recent surge, the rolling-average for the county never topped 500 cases per day.

PHMDC also reported five more deaths in Dane Co. which pushes the total since the pandemic began to 410.

Wisconsin Cases Hit Record High

Statewide, the multi-day stretch of highly inflated COVID-19 numbers may have ended Monday, but the days of sky high daily confirmed cases counts remain.

Discounting two of the days that the Dept. of Health Services Thursday was clearing the logjam that numbered in the tens of thousands, Thursday saw yet another all-time high. Two of the three days since health officials said they were caught up have seen new records set.

The 15,486 new, confirmed cases is the first time, not including the Monday and Friday’s inflated reports, that the state agency’s initial report recorded more than 15 thousand cases. An update to Tuesday’s report also pushed its number over that threshold.

Thirty-eight new deaths were reported Thursday, pushing the total statewide to 10,689 since the pandemic began.

